Every day is a new opportunity for Cartersville (Ill.) John A. Logan C.C. guard Romon Douglas-Watkins when it comes to his budding recruitment.

Douglas-Watkins, 6-foot-6, 210-pounds, has already collected offers from South Alabama, UTSA, East Tennessee State, California State Bakersfield and Weber State but a hoard of others are keeping close tabs on his progress.

One of those is none other than West Virginia.