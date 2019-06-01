News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-01 10:56:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Versatile TE Ennis adds WVU to fast-growing offer list

Cmobub1pdfendpdpc0wp
Keenan Cummings • WVSports.com
@rivalskeenan
Managing Editor

Tallahassee (Fla.) Lincoln tight end Sage Ennis has seen his recruitment explode this spring.

The 6-foot-4, 225-pound pass catcher is hovering around 40 scholarship offers from programs such as Florida State, Miami, South Carolina and now West Virginia.

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}