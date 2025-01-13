West Virginia adds Arkansas OL transfer Crawford

The Texas native started his career at Charlotte where he spent a season and appeared in six games with three starts on the 49ers offensive line.

Crawford, 6-foot-5, 324-pounds, had initially committed to UCLA but flipped his commitment to the Mountaineers according to his social media.

From there, Crawford transferred to Arkansas where he appeared in 33 games and made six starts during that time.

Over the course of his career, Crawford has appeared in 643 snaps on the offensive side but played only 10 with the Razorbacks this past season. His most productive in terms of snaps played was in 2023 where he appeared in 331 snaps and graded out at 63.4 according to Pro Football Focus.

Crawford is former four-star prospect and the No. 25 rated tackle nationally according to Rivals.com in the 2020 class and held offers from Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Tennessee, Texas A&M, USC and more.

Crawford has one season of eligibility remaining in his career.

WVSports.com will have more with Crawford in the near future.