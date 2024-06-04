The West Virginia basketball program has landed another commitment out of the transfer portal with a pledge from Detroit Mercy guard Jayden Stone. Stone, 6-foot-4, 200-pounds, is coming off a strong season where he averaged 20.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists while shooting 42-percent from the floor and 31-percent from three. The Perth, Australia native started his career at Grand Canyon where he spent two seasons but then moved onto Detroit Mercy for the past two where his career took off on the floor.

