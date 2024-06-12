The West Virginia football program has addressed the defensive front with a commitment from Upper Marlboro (Md.) Wise 2025 defensive lineman Taylor Brown. Brown, 6-foot-4, 250-pounds, picked the Mountaineers over scholarship offers from Pittsburgh, Boston College, Memphis, Temple, James Madison and Marshall among others. "I committed," he said. West Virginia offered Brown in early April after he took a visit to campus in order to get a first look at the school. That moved the Mountaineers further up his list at the time.

Defensive line coach AJ Jackson served as the lead recruiter for Brown and returned to campus for an official visit during the June 7 weekend with the Mountaineers surging to the forefront of his recruitment. That proved enough for Brown to cast his lot with the Mountaineers giving the program a versatile option along the defensive line in the 2025 recruiting class. West Virginia is targeting Brown as a defensive end and likes how he displays the ability to rush off the edge. As a junior, Brown recorded 11.5 tackles for loss for Wise High School. Brown is the first true defensive lineman to commit to the Mountaineers in the 2025 recruiting cycle. Overall, Brown is the 12th commitment for West Virginia in the 2025 class.