It got to seemingly the 13th hour, but West Virginia has made the moves to fill out their basketball roster for the 2024-25 season.

While the coaching staff had been working on filling those spots things had been quiet since the program added Detroit Mercy guard Jayden Stone and with the deadline approaching that changed in a hurry.

The Mountaineers added a pair of late additions to round out the 13 scholarship players on the roster in AOSS Prep (Ca.) big Abraham Oyeadier and Canadian transfer forward Haris Elezovic.

Elezovic, 6-foot-8, 240-pounds, comes from Laval University in Quebec where he started 29 of 31 games. He averaged 12.2 points and 10.3 rebounds per game, while shooting 44.9 percent from the field.

Prior to that he was at McGill University in Montreal where he was again productive at 13.9 points and 9.9 rebounds per game, while shooting 47.3 percent from the field. During that time, Elezovic also had three summer games against Oregon, Florida State and Vermont where he averaged 14.6 points and 11.6 boards.

The Mountaineers wanted to get more size and versatility in the front court and Elezovic should have that covered given what he is able to do on the floor. He is expected to have one season left in his career and has already signed his grant-in-aid.

The second addition is very different in Oyeadier, who comes from a strong prep program in California. While the 6-foot-10, 230-pounder missed some time due to injury last season he averaged 10.7 points, 11.3 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game during league play and made his presence felt.

A strong rebounder and defensive presence, Oyeadier has the ability not only to finish around the rim but stretched his game out to hit 15–19-foot jump shots. He clearly is more unproven at the college level at this stage but has the physical makeup to be effective as a big, strong body that can help on the glass and the defensive end of the floor. There also is the ability for him to continue to improve his game moving forward.

West Virginia wanted to find more size and both of these additions check that box along with the fact that there is some versatility and potential for expansion with what they could do on the floor. It remains to be seen how much either will be depended on this year, but the mere presence is a boost for the overall depth and the options in the front court with two more players over 6-foot-8 in the fold.

The Mountaineers now have all 13-scholarship slots filled and now the focus can shift to how these pieces can be integrated into what was already in the fold for the program. It was an off-season that was full of twists and turns but ended up with head coach Darian DeVries filling things out with a bang at the end.