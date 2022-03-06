West Virginia adds Florida State kickoff specialist Grothaus

West Virginia wanted to address kickoffs and the program has done that through the transfer portal with a commitment from Florida State specialist Parker Grothaus.

Grothaus was a former walk-on for the Seminoles but was put on scholarship and served primarily as the kickoff specialist for the ACC program. That is expected to be his role in Morgantown as well.

“I’m committed to West Virginia,” he informed WVSports.com.

For his three-year career kicking for the Seminoles, Grothaus hit touchbacks on 89 for 168 kickoffs or 52-percent. Last season he had 29 touchbacks on 62 attempts and for comparison sake last season the Mountaineers had touchbacks on 12 of 68 kickoff attempts or just 17-percent.

That grade on kickoffs was at 79.4 according to PFF.

He attended Indian Lake School in Ohio before walking on with the Seminoles and earning the starter role on kickoffs. He also was 19-20 in point after touchdowns and 3-4 on field goal attempts during his time in Tallahassee.

Grothaus will have one season of eligibility remaining in his career and will immediately serve as an answer to address the Mountaineers woes in the kicking department.

Overall, Grothaus is the fifth transfer taken by the Mountaineers this off-season and is expected to be the lone addition with the remaining scholarships on special teams.

West Virginia has six scholarships remaining in the 2022 class to address various roster needs.

WVSports.com will have more with Grothaus in the near future.





----------

• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.

• SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.

• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel

• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan, @JaredSerre

•Like us on Facebook