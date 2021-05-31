Over the years, West Virginia hasn’t successfully ventured in the state of Michigan much when it comes to the recruiting trail.

But things could be shifting for a number of reasons.

Since 2002, the program has signed a total of 481 players according to Rivals.com. A total of three of those came from The Great Lakes State during that span in Derek Knight in 2007, Martell Pettaway in 2016 and most recently DeVell Washington in 2020.