WVSports - West Virginia basketball adds 2021 commitment guard Johnson

Johnson averaged 18.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists while shooting 49-percent from the floor this season in leading McKinley to its first district title since 2016. He was a first-team all-Ohio selection.

Johnson, 6-foot-3, 190-pounds, announced his decision on social media and WVSports.com has confirmed through sources.

West Virginia has landed another piece to the 2021 basketball recruiting class with Canton McKinley (Oh.) guard Kobe Johnson committing to the program.

The guard participated in a virtual visit with the Mountaineers coaching staff Wednesday and decided shortly afterward, he informed WVSports.com.

"Not really a shock they've been following me just waiting for when I proved I was ready," he said. "Having the chance to play for a Hall of Fame coach was a big reason."

Assistant Larry Harrison as well as head coach Bob Huggins served as the lead recruiters for him and received the news from the talented prospect.

"They were excited I was choosing West Virginia," he said.

The Mountaineers were impressed with his length at the guard spot as well as his ability to get to the rim and connect consistently from mid-range.

"Defensively having a 7-foot wingspan can make it hard for some," he said.

The guard joins another Ohio guard in Seth Wilson in the class and represents the second pledge for the Mountaineers in the group.