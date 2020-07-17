West Virginia was patient when it came to filling the final scholarship and now the Mountaineers are positioned well for the 2020 season, if it does indeed occur.

And if you look at the big picture it’s hard to argue that West Virginia didn’t hit a homerun by adding a player that might not even play a minute next year.

If you’re wondering what I mean by that statement, then let me explain it because it isn’t as crazy as it sounds.