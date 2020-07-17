West Virginia basketball follows similar plan with filling scholarship
West Virginia was patient when it came to filling the final scholarship and now the Mountaineers are positioned well for the 2020 season, if it does indeed occur.
And if you look at the big picture it’s hard to argue that West Virginia didn’t hit a homerun by adding a player that might not even play a minute next year.
If you’re wondering what I mean by that statement, then let me explain it because it isn’t as crazy as it sounds.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news