West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins has used the transfer portal to address some pressing concerns.

The Mountaineers came into the off-season wanting to fill holes at point guard and interior defender and you can cross both off the list. Huggins hinted that he was ready to explore using the transfer portal as a means to keep up with the rest of college basketball and he must have meant it.

West Virginia added more transfers this off-season, than the program did over almost the last decade which is a clear change in philosophy to fill needs on the roster.