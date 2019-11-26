West Virginia (5-0) handed Northern Iowa (6-1) its first loss of the season during the Cancun Challenge Tuesday night, defeating the Panthers by a score of 60-55 in Riviera Maya, Mexico.

The Mountaineers erased a 15-point deficit during the second half to remain unbeaten and advance to the championship game.

Oscar Tshiebwe got West Virginia on the board first with a layup, but Northern Iowa would score seven straight points to take a five-point lead.



Jordan McCabe made a jump shot to end the Panthers’ 7-0 run and Miles McBride added a jumper of his own to narrow the Northern Iowa lead down to a point. The Mountaineers later took the lead after a breakaway dunk from Tshiebwe after he recorded a steal.



Back-to-back baskets from Isaiah Brown gave Northern Iowa an 11-8 lead, but West Virginia would tie the game up with a three-pointer from Sean McNeil.



The Panthers went on another 7-0 run to take an 18-11 lead as West Virginia struggled to get shots and free throws to fall in.



A free throw from Derek Culver and jump shot from Jermaine Haley brought the Mountaineers to within four points at 18-14 with 3:32 left in the first half.

From there, the two teams would go back-and-forth and the Panthers would go on to take a 23-20 lead going into halftime.

