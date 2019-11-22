West Virginia (4-0) won its second game of the Cancun Challenge by defeating Boston University (3-3), 69-44, Friday night in Morgantown.

The Mountaineers took an early 11-0 lead with seven of those points coming from freshman big man Oscar Tshiebwe.

After Boston got its first basket of the game with a dunk by Sukhmail Mathon, the Mountaineers would go on to extend their lead to 23-5 thanks to a 12-3 run. But the Terriers would cut West Virginia’s lead down to 12 points with back-to-back three-pointers from Walter Whyte.



Another three-pointer from the Terriers made it a 9-0 run for Boston which narrowed the West Virginia lead to down to nine points.



Miles McBride ended West Virginia’s scoring drought that lasted over four minutes with a three-pointer to give the Mountaineers a 12-point lead again with 4:45 left until halftime.



After a pair of baskets from Boston, the Mountaineers used a 6-0 run to extend their lead to 33-18. From there, the two teams would trade baskets and West Virginia would take a 36-23 lead at halftime.

