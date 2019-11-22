West Virginia basketball tames Terriers, 69-44
West Virginia (4-0) won its second game of the Cancun Challenge by defeating Boston University (3-3), 69-44, Friday night in Morgantown.
The Mountaineers took an early 11-0 lead with seven of those points coming from freshman big man Oscar Tshiebwe.
After Boston got its first basket of the game with a dunk by Sukhmail Mathon, the Mountaineers would go on to extend their lead to 23-5 thanks to a 12-3 run. But the Terriers would cut West Virginia’s lead down to 12 points with back-to-back three-pointers from Walter Whyte.
Another three-pointer from the Terriers made it a 9-0 run for Boston which narrowed the West Virginia lead to down to nine points.
Miles McBride ended West Virginia’s scoring drought that lasted over four minutes with a three-pointer to give the Mountaineers a 12-point lead again with 4:45 left until halftime.
After a pair of baskets from Boston, the Mountaineers used a 6-0 run to extend their lead to 33-18. From there, the two teams would trade baskets and West Virginia would take a 36-23 lead at halftime.
Halftime Stats:
The Mountaineers started things off quickly in the second half with a 10-0 run to increase their lead to 23 points.
West Virginia continued to maintain its big lead over the next few minutes and led by a score of 54-30 with 9:50 to go.
With his 10th rebound coming later in the game, Tshiebwe recorded his second career double-double.
The Terriers would go on a 6-0 run to bring West Virginia's lead down to 22 points, but a couple of baskets from West Virginia's Brandon Knapper, including a three-pointer, gave the Mountaineers a 25-point lead later on.
From there, West Virginia was able to maintain its lead and remained unbeaten with its second win of the Cancun Challenge.
Up next for the Mountaineers in the Cancun Challenge will be a matchup against Northern Iowa Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET in Riviera Maya, Mexico.
Final Stats:
