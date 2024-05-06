The transfer portal has become a hot topic across the realm of college basketball and that has been no different at West Virginia. The transfer portal is essentially a database that allows other schools to contact them regarding a transfer, and WVSports.com will track it. It's important to note that just because a player is listed in the portal does not mean that they have to transfer out of the program, just that schools can contact them. Here is a list of the Mountaineers that are currently in the portal exploring the possibility to transfer as well as who has transferred into the program and what it could mean to the current West Virginia basketball team. For the purpose of this, we will focus mainly on scholarship basketball players.

TRANSFERRED TO WEST VIRGINIA:

Advertisement

DeVries was one of the best players available in the transfer portal this cycle and West Virginia had the obvious bonus of having his father as the head coach. DeVries was named the Missouri Valley Player of the Year this past season averaging 21.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Bulldogs this past season. He also was named the MVC Player of the Year the previous season where he averaged 18.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. As a true freshman, DeVries was named the MVC Freshman of the Year after he led the Bulldogs at 13.9 points per game and scored in double figures in 30 games that season. He has one season left and will finish that out in Morgantown as the centerpiece to the 2024-25 roster.

Small spent two years at East Carolina where he showed significant improvement as a sophomore averaging 15.8 points and 5.6 assists in 34.7 minutes up from 2.0 points and 1.1 assists in 9.1 minutes as a true freshman. The Indiana native then transferred to Oklahoma State where he averaged 15.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists while shooting 44-percent from the field and 37-percent from three. That earned him honorable mention all-Big 12 honors. Small entered the transfer portal in March and was one of the top players available at the point guard position. West Virginia emerged as the leader in the clubhouse and was able to close the deal with his commitment giving the program a massive addition to the backcourt. He has one year remaining.

Harris spent two seasons at Illinois but redshirted this past year. The Ohio native played in all 33 games as a true freshman and even started seven of those averaging 3.7 points and 2.1 rebounds per game. He also shot 43-percent from the floor and 32-percent from three. The former four-star prospect was recruited by associate head coach Chester Frazier to Illinois and immediately moved onto the West Virginia radar when he entered the transfer portal. Harris committed to the Mountaineers following an official visit to campus and has three years remaining in his career.

Hansberry spent only one season with Illinois where he appeared in just 19 games. In only 7.5 minutes per contest, Hansberry averaged 2.4 points and 2.1 rebounds per game while shooting 45-percent from the floor. Hansberry was a highly recruited high school option out of Maryland where he averaged 15.3 points, 12.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists as a senior and earned Maryland Gatorade Player of the Year. He became a focus for West Virginia once Chester Frazier made the move onto the coaching staff given the fact he recruited him out of high school. Hansberry took an official visit April 19-21 and then committed to the basketball program giving the Mountaineers their first big in the off-season. He will have three years of eligibility remaining in his career.

Okani was a player that West Virginia prioritized as soon as new head coach Darian DeVries took over the basketball program. The Mountaineers were able to get him on campus April 12-14 for an official visit and he selected the Big 12 Conference program over his other finalists LSU, Virginia, St. Bonaventure and Pepperdine. The New Jersey native spent two years at Duquesne but transferred to University of Illinois-Chicago where he started all 32 games and averaged 11.0 points and 7.1 rebounds in his first season there. But in his second season averaged 11.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.0 blocks and 1.5 steals per game while earning Missouri Valley Conference Defensive Team honors. The New Jersey native will have one season of eligibility remaining and is a player that will make an instant impact on both ends of the floor.

Andre filled a need for West Virginia in the front court by offering his commitment to the program at the end of April. He spent his first two seasons at Nebraska where in his second season he averaged 3.1 points on 57 percent shooting and 3.2 rebounds per game as the first big off the bench. Moved to Fresno State where he saw those numbers jump and in his second season started 18 of the 20 games he appeared averaging 7.3 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 60-percent from the floor but his season was cut short due to a knee injury. Andre was born in Luanda, Angola and moved to England as a child and entered the transfer portal April 4. The big bodied center will have one season of eligibility remaining in his career.

IN THE PORTAL TO TRANSFER OUT:

Games: 23 Farrakhan spent only one season at West Virginia after he unexpectedly became eligible after a court ruling on the transfer rules. He started five games and overall finished the season averaging 7.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game while shooting 40-percent from the field and 35-percent from three. Farrakhan started his career East Carolina and then spent two years at Eastern Michigan. The New Jersey native would have one year of eligibility remaining in his career at his next destination.

Games: 92 Johnson spent three seasons with the West Virginia basketball program and made 32 starts over that time. The Ohio native averaged 3.2 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists over his career but is coming off his most productive campaign as a junior. This past season Johnson started 26 of the 31 games and averaged 6.0 points, 2.2 assists and 2.0 rebounds as a point guard for West Virginia. Johnson has one season of eligibility remaining in his career and is an experienced combo guard.

Games: 8 Bembry transferred to West Virginia from Florida State after not seeing the floor during his time with the Seminoles due to injury. The New York native saw action in only eight games during his time with the Mountaineers and averaged only 3.1 minutes per contest with limited contributions across the board. Bembry will have four years left after apply for a medical redshirt during his lone year in Morgantown.

HAS TRANSFERRED ELSEWHERE:

Games: 23 Kriisa spent only one season in Morgantown where he averaged 11 points and 4.7 assists per game. He also shot 42.5 percent from three. The Estonian point guard arrived in Morgantown after three seasons at Arizona and appeared in a total of 23 games. During his time at West Virginia, Kriisa was suspended nine games due to receiving impermissible benefits while with the Wildcats. He will have one season of eligibility remaining and committed to spend his final year at Kentucky.

Games: 49 Harris spent two seasons with the West Virginia basketball program and was able to graduate during that time. Entered the transfer portal after the arrival of head coach Darian DeVries and will have two seasons left in his career. Harris is coming off a season where he averaged 5.0 points and 4.1 rebounds per game while shooting 37-percent from the floor. An athletic forward option that plays hard on the defensive end as well as getting after it on the glass. Committed to play for Akron.

Games: 53 Suemnick arrived at West Virginia from Triton College in Illinois and played primarily as a reserve piece over his two seasons with the program. Suemnick averaged just 5.4 minutes per game in his first year with the Mountaineers before more than doubling that this past season at 14 per contest. The Wisconsin native averaged 4.1 points and 2.6 rebounds and started a total of six games for the Mountaineers in his final with the program. Suemnick will have one year of eligibility after committing to DePaul.

Games: 82 Wilson appeared in 82 games over his three years with the West Virginia basketball program but elected to enter the transfer portal in his final season with the arrival of new head coach Darian DeVries. Wilson is coming off a season where he averaged 3.5 points and 1.7 rebounds which was in line with his career totals of 3.4 points and 1.1 rebounds per game. The Ohio native was a career 38-percent three-point shooter and would have one year of eligibility remaining and committed to Akron.