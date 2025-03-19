West Virginia set to begin another search for men's basketball leadership

It’s been quite a week so far for the West Virginia basketball program.

First, the Mountaineers were shockingly left out of the NCAA Tournament field despite having a resume that certainly warranted inclusion. Next, the program was left without a head coach.

Darian DeVries elected to leave Morgantown for Indiana after just one 19-13 season leading the program sending the Mountaineers spinning into their third coaching search in the past 20 months. Athletic Director Wren Baker formally hired DeVries from Drake after six seasons not even a full calendar year ago.

At the time it was expected to be a long-term fit for the two, a perfect marriage of sorts.

DeVries had spent 17 years as an assistant coach at Creighton before taking the head coaching job with the Bulldogs where he led the Bulldogs to three NCAA Tournament appearances and 73-percent win percentage across his six seasons there. But ultimately only made it one out of the five-year deal he signed.

Baker released a statement in the wake of the news that he and DeVries had been working together to build a strong foundation and continue to grow the basketball program. There was a clear commitment from Baker to not only invest in the program but DeVries himself in order to compete both in the Big 12 and nationally.

Despite being just one year into his contract, West Virginia had discussed an extension but ultimately DeVries elected to leave behind the program that at the time he called the right fit, a place that made sense and where he could see himself at “a very, very long time.”

But being from the Midwest it’s easy to see the attraction to the Indiana job for DeVries. The timing isn’t ideal, but truthfully is it ever when it comes to the emotions of coaching changes?

West Virginia, which has seemingly been stuck in a state of transition since Bob Huggins resigned in June of 2023, will now be looking for a head coach yet again. The program is still armed with plenty that will draw candidates to the opening and Baker outlined much of that in a statement.

“We have an outstanding basketball tradition with some of the most loyal and passionate fans in college basketball. We have tremendously generous supporters and a great partnership with the University that allows us to compete in this new era of college athletics,” Baker wrote.

The athletic director also has a good idea of the candidates out there for the job due to what’s unfolded at West Virginia since he has been in his post.

The Mountaineers also will be armed with a total buyout that is expected to cost $6.15 million per Pete Thamel of ESPN. That is $4.67 million from his basketball contract as well as additional expenses such as paying the buyout West Virginia paid from Drake and other expenses incurred in his hiring.

West Virginia is back on the hunt for a new head coach and Baker is equipped for the job.

“I am confident our momentum will continue we work diligently to identify the next leader of our men’s basketball program," Baker wrote.