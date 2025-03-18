What's next for West Virginia as Darian DeVries is headed to Indiana?

Keenan Cummings and Wesley Shoemaker bring another podcast episode, discussing the emergency news of Mountaineer head coach Darian DeVries heading to Indiana. They look at all sides of the move and what is next for WVU.

----------

• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.

• SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.

• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel

• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan, @wesleyshoe

•Like us on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok