Published Mar 18, 2025
What's next for West Virginia as Darian DeVries is headed to Indiana?
circle avatar
Wesley Shoemaker  •  WVSports
Staff Writer

Keenan Cummings and Wesley Shoemaker bring another podcast episode, discussing the emergency news of Mountaineer head coach Darian DeVries heading to Indiana. They look at all sides of the move and what is next for WVU.

