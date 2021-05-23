West Virginia basketball transfer portal tracker

The NCAA transfer portal has well over 1,000 names entered into it and college basketball programs have been active filling holes on their roster. That has been no different at West Virginia where the Mountaineers have already added several key transfer additions to the 2021-22 roster. WVSports.com looks at which transfers are coming in and which players have left.

TRANSFERED INTO THE PROGRAM:

Old Dominion point guard Malik Curry has committed to the West Virginia Mountaineers basketball program.

Old Dominion point guard Malik Curry 2020-21 Statistics: 15.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game Minutes Per Game: 32.4 Curry spent two seasons with the Monarchs and started all 52-games during that span while leading the team in both scoring and assists. The Delaware native earned second-team all-Conference USA this past season and immediately drew plenty of interest from high majors upon entering the portal in late March. Among those involved were Mississippi State, St. John's, Maryland, Georgia and South Florida. Was the Southern Conference Player of the Year and a second-team junior college all-American in his second of two seasons at Palm Beach State C.C. in Florida. Curry shot 46-percent from the field, 31-percent from three and 85-percent from the foul line and committed to West Virginia for both the opportunity and the ability to play for a possible championship. Had a relationship with the coaches from his junior college days, and is expected to slide in and handle the point guard role.

DePaul forward Pauly Paulicap 2020-21 statistics: 7.2 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.3 blocks Minutes Per Game: 22.2 Paulicap became a priority for West Virginia once he entered the transfer portal and the Mountaineers were able to beat out Rutgers for his services. The New York native is known for his effectiveness on the defensive end of the floor earning MACC Defensive Player of the Year in 2018 and serving as a solid rim protector. At 6-foot-8, 225-pounds, Paulicap hit 55-percent of his shots this past season averaging 7.2 points and 6.1 rebounds, while he scored 10 points per game in the season before at Manhattan. Paulicap is especially effective on the glass where he ranked 54th nationally in offensive rebounding percentage at 12.7% and also was effective cleaning up the glass on the defensive end. Paulicap will have one season left and is expected to slot in as a valuable piece to the West Virginia front court given his tenacious defense and rebounding.

Florida International big Dimon Carrigan 2020-21 Statistics: 6.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.5 blocks, 1.1 steals per game Minutes Per Game: 19.4 Carrigan comes to West Virginia after spending two seasons with Florida International. The former four-star prospect from Odessa J.C. was one of the premier rim protectors in college basketball last season finishing 18th nationally in blocks per game with 2.5 and even higher at 7th in block percentage per contest. The Boston native also is an effective rebounder on both ends of the floor and displayed the ability to finish around the rim shooting 62-percent from the field. Cincinnati, Duquesne, Hofstra, Murray State, Montana and many others were involved but the Mountaineers had a previous relationship after recruiting him at junior college. Carrigan will have one season remaining and is expected to serve as one of several options in the post for the Mountaineers and the primary rim protector.

TRANSFERED OUT OF THE PROGRAM:

2020-21 Statistics: 8.5 points, 7.8 rebounds Minutes Per Game: 19.9 Transferred To: Kentucky Tshiebwe, a former five-star recruit, played only 10 games with West Virginia during his sophomore season before electing to leave mid-year and transfer. He saw his numbers dip from an impressive freshman campaign where he averaged 11.2 points and 9.3 rebounds, while he didn't seem to play with the same motor. The Democratic Republic of the Congo native had many high profile suitors but ended up committing to Kentucky to spend the rest of his career.

2020-21 Statistics: 7.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.1 assists per game Minutes Per Game: 25.9 Transferred To: Washington It was an up and down year for Matthews, who set career highs in points and rebounds but continued to struggle with inconsistency. The Washington native never seemed to quite put it all together on the floor and ultimately elected to enter the transfer portal. Matthews has two seasons of eligibility left if he chooses to use them and his athleticism as well as his versatility should make him an asset at Washington where he committed. Has real potential at his next destination if he is able to find the consistency that escaped him during his three seasons with the West Virginia program.

2020-21 Statistics: 2.2 points, 1.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists per game Minutes Per Game: 11.0 Transferred To: UNLV McCabe saw a trend of his minutes and production continuing to dip for the third consecutive year with the Mountaineers. After showing a lot of promise as a freshman, McCabe was never able to build off of that early success and struggled at times in the Big 12 Conference against more athletic guards. The Wisconsin product still showed plenty of flashes and understands how to run an offense as a true point guard, but stepping down a level was in his best interest to better showcase his overall skill set. McCabe did just that by committing to UNLV once he entered the transfer portal and will have a real opportunity to reignite his career.