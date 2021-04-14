It’s been well over a year since West Virginia has hosted a structured recruiting visit but that is set to change at the beginning of June.

The NCAA recruiting dead period, which has eliminated any face-to-face contact between coaching staffs and recruits, is set to end June 1. It has been in effect since mid-March of 2020 and has essentially limited all contact to zoom meetings and virtual visits. Prospects could still take self-guided tours to schools but weren’t able to interact with coaches or have any structured tour of facilities.