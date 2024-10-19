West Virginia blown out by No. 17 Kansas State

West Virginia had no answer all night for No. 17 Kansas State. After keeping it close in the first half, the Wildcats pulled away from the Mountaineers, beating them, 45-18 from Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown on Saturday.

The Mountaineers looked to break an eight-game losing streak against ranked teams that dates back almost three calendar years. Instead, Kansas State never seemed uncomfortable, using a strong start on defense before leaving the Mountaineers behind in the third quarter.

Kansas State and West Virginia traded 44-yard field goals in the first quarter, as Kansas State got possession off a Garrett Greene interception.

After WVU tied it, Kansas State needed just two plays to go 84 yards. Avery Johnson completed a pair of passes to Jadon Jackson, with the second being a 60-yard touchdown pass, putting Kansas State in front 10-3.

The Wildcat lead doubled as Greene threw his second interception of the night — and seventh of the season — as KSU’s Marque Sigle returned the pick 43 yards for a touchdown with 13:14 to play in the second quarter.

WVU’s offense would get going on the ensuing drive as Greene led a 13-play drive, capped off with a 7-yard touchdown pass to Hudson Clement as WVU cut KSU’s lead back to one score. The Mountaineers then had an 89-yard drive, which ended in the final seconds of the half without points as WVU failed to convert a fourth down inside the KSU five.

Kansas State exited halftime leading 17-10 and received the kickoff. They faced a 4th and 5 and decided to go for it, and that decision paid off. WVU’s Sean Martin seemed to have Johnson in his grasp, but somehow Johnson escaped, picking up the first down before the drive ended with a 16-yard touchdown pass from Johnson, putting Kansas State in front, 24-10.

Greene would not return to start the second half as Nicco Marchiol replaced him at quarterback. Marchiol’s first drive went backwards, and WVU punted. Kansas State responded with a 53-yard pass to DJ Giddens on a third down before they punched it in, taking a 31-10 lead with 4:48 to play in the fourth quarter.

Greene finished the night 9-for-19 passing for 85 yards, a touchdown, and two interceptions. He also rushed 10 times for 88 yards. Marchiol’s night finished with him going 6-for-13 passing for 58 yards.

Kansas State padded their lead early in the fourth quarter as Giddens busted through the WVU defensive line for a score as Kansas State’s lead increased to 28 with 12:09 to play.

Giddens rushed for a season-low 57 yards but killed the Mountaineers on his long catch and run in the third quarter. Johnson threw for a season-high 298 yards and threw for three touchdowns for the second time this season.

WVU added a score with 8:22 to play, with Marchiol hitting Traylon Ray for a 12-yard touchdown. They would go for two on the play, as Marchiol found Kole Taylor, with WVU trailing 38-18.

Giddens scored his second touchdown of the night on an 18-yard rush with 5:51 to play in the fourth quarter.

West Virginia is now 3-17 in games against ranked teams since the start of the 2019 season, including losing the last nine.