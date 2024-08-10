Development isn’t a straight line and is different for every college athlete.

And junior cornerback Jacolby Spells is a prime example of that.

Spells has played in 21 games during his two years with the program largely as a depth piece but started to make strides in the spring prior to an upper body injury which sidelined him and required surgery.

That was expected to keep him out through the start of fall camp and perhaps even into the season, but Spells has been practicing in a limited basis and catching attention by making plays on the ball in the open sessions with media in attendance.

There still isn’t any target date for when he will be fully cleared, but there is no question that Spells has carried that momentum from the spring into the fall.

“Jacolby is a prime example. I use this with a number of guys throughout the years, some guys progress faster than others and some guys it takes time,” defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley said. “Jacolby has, especially in the last year, really grown and has taken advantage of the developmental piece in our program.”

As part of that, Spells has not only gotten faster but improved in the key area of strength.

“He seems stronger and anytime you’re stronger you naturally play more confident,” Lesley said.

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown is hopeful that Spells will be ready for the time the season rolls around but he has certainly made the most of his opportunities when on the field this fall.

That doesn’t happen overnight.

“Quite honestly night and day from last year to this year as far as the approach to training, his body and just overall,” Lesley said. “Being an athlete, being a football player and that will pay off.”

Spells entered the program as a highly regarded cornerback prospect out of South Florida but like most young players had to learn how to play the position at the highest level. That starts with man coverage and blossoming from there. He was already turning the corner in the spring, but it’s clicked more post-surgery.

And the hope is that Spells is another key piece to a rebuilt West Virginia secondary once he is cleared and able to return to the field in a full capacity.

“He has made a drastic improvement just every day with his approach,” Lesley said.