Bob Huggins has gotten quite a bit of feedback on his proposal for the NCAA Tournament.

It’s just that none of it really matters in the grand scheme of things. That’s because while he has received positive marks from both coaches in the profession and media he has yet to hear anything from the most important group governing the process.

“I haven’t heard from the NCAA yet,” he said.

The proposal would call for college basketball teams to play the NCAA Tournament field in the fall to start the season.

It would solve many issues that were caused by the cancellation of the event in March when it comes to making up for lost revenue while allowing for a champion to be crowned.

Under Huggins proposal, it would allow for seniors to be able to return for the event if they chose to do so and would give them a chance to close their careers as they originally were set to do.

While some teams such as West Virginia were locks for an at large bid in order to sort out some of those mid-major and borderline teams conferences could first play out their tournaments to determine how the field could be sorted.

It goes without saying that a lot of this is just suggestive in nature and seems more like a good idea than something that would actually be put into place given how much it would require.

Still, it is an idea that Huggins believes could solve a lot of problems with one move.