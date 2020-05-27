News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-27 03:04:00 -0500') }} football Edit

West Virginia, college football looking at all attendance contingency plans

If West Virginia Mountaineers football is played this fall could there be attendance limitations?
If West Virginia Mountaineers football is played this fall could there be attendance limitations?
Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor
@rivalskeenan

With Big 12 Conference clearing the way for football players to return to campuses for voluntary workouts June 15, the first steps of progressing toward a possible season this fall have begun.

Granted getting from that point A to point B has a lot that must happen between then but the trend is certainly heading more toward adjusting to a different type of season as opposed to the cancellation of it all together.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}