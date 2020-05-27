West Virginia, college football looking at all attendance contingency plans
With Big 12 Conference clearing the way for football players to return to campuses for voluntary workouts June 15, the first steps of progressing toward a possible season this fall have begun.
Granted getting from that point A to point B has a lot that must happen between then but the trend is certainly heading more toward adjusting to a different type of season as opposed to the cancellation of it all together.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news