2027 OL Patrick O’Brien discusses West Virginia offer

O’Brien, 6-foot-6, 270-pounds, already held a handful of scholarship offers but was impressed with what he heard from tight ends coach Michael Nysewander when he gave him the news. The Mountaineers join Kentucky and Toledo in offering.

Cincinnati (Oh.) Moeller 2027 offensive lineman Patrick O’Brien is early into his recruiting process but a recent offer from West Virginia certainly has his interest.

“I felt a great connection immediately. We talked about the coaching changes and the culture they are building in Morgantown,” he said.

O’Brien has yet to visit Morgantown but does hope to change that either in the spring or summer.

“I am planning on getting over there,” he said.

College coaches love the fact that O’Brien has excellent size and that he is able to play both under control and physically at the same time. But there is plenty of room for upside as he continues to develop on the field over the next couple of years.

Because of his abilities, teams are looking at O’Brien as a tackle on potentially either side of the line.

O’Brien hopes to check out a number of other schools on top of West Virginia including Ohio State, Penn State, Cincinnati, Kentucky and Toledo in the coming weeks and months.

The 2027 lineman is looking for a program with a strong culture that is player-driven as well as where he can find the right academic fit as well as a tough coaching staff.

“That wants to develop me into the best version of myself,” he said.

O’Brien admits that because it’s so early in his recruitment he is approaching it with an open mind and is open to all of the programs showing him interest.