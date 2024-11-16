West Virginia completes Mountaineer Mantrip ahead of Baylor game

West Virginia football participated in their Mountaineer Mantrip ahead of their game against Baylor on Saturday.
The Mountaineers and Bears are set to kickoff at 4:00 p.m. and the game will be televised on ESPN2.
----------
• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.
• SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.
• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan, @wesleyshoe