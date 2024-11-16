Advertisement
Published Nov 16, 2024
West Virginia completes Mountaineer Mantrip ahead of Baylor game
circle avatar
Wesley Shoemaker  •  WVSports
Staff Writer

West Virginia football participated in their Mountaineer Mantrip ahead of their game against Baylor on Saturday.

The Mountaineers and Bears are set to kickoff at 4:00 p.m. and the game will be televised on ESPN2.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

----------

• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.

SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.

• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel

• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan, @wesleyshoe

•Like us on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok

Advertisement