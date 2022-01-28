West Virginia continues to fill depth with OL signees

West Virginia has been working toward building quality depth on the offensive line and how the Mountaineers addressed the position during the early signing period only further reinforced that.

That position was the one that has been the primary target of the coaching staff in order to get it up to where it needs to be to have a competitive offensive unit.

The coaching staff signed a total of four offensive linemen in the class with Wallingford (Ct.) Choate Rosemary Hall offensive lineman Charlie Katarincic, Cleveland Heights (Oh.) offensive lineman Maurice Hamilton, Brookline (Ma.) Dexter offensive lineman Sully Weidman and Leo (In.) offensive lineman Landen Livingston making up the group.

“It’s gone from a room that was really probably one of the weaknesses on our football team and we continue to add bodies,” head coach Neal Brown said.

Each of the options are a little bit different and offensive line coach Matt Moore played a critical role building connections with each of them throughout the process.

Weidman, 6-foot-6, 300-pounds, is slated to play either offensive tackle or guard but will likely begin his career on the edge. He picked the Mountaineers over offers from Michigan, Michigan State, Pittsburgh, Nebraska, Arizona State and some others and developed a strong bond with the coaches.

Hamilton, 6-foot-4, 335-pounds, will play offensive guard and has completely changed his body over the past year and change losing around 40-pounds. Despite his size, Hamilton displays the ability to bend and can get low and generate movement at those inside spots.

The third of the group is Livingston and he is perhaps the most interesting considering that he could end up at either guard or center at the next level. At 6-foot-4, 290-pounds, he possesses excellent football intelligence and plays in an offense where he is asked to pull and trap and is light on his feet.

Katarincic, 6-foot-5, 285-pounds, is an athletic tackle option and was the first of the group to commit to the program. He took a self-guided tour to campus before deciding and gives the program a very interesting edge option moving forward as he develops.

“I think all of them are different,” Brown said.

Still, the work is not yet done as Brown would like to see one more tackle body added to this group in the coming weeks although he isn’t quite sure if that will come from the high school, junior college or transfer ranks when the smoke clears.

The current offensive line group was playing it’s best football at the end of the season and adding these players to the mix are only going to further solidify the depth for the future.

“I always think that’s one of Matt’s biggest strengths is he creates chemistry in that room,” he said.