Things came together quickly with West Virginia and Versailles (Ky.) Woodford County 2023 athlete Aden Tagaloa-Nelson.

Tagaloa-Nelson, 6-foot-1, 185-pounds, had never visited Morgantown but secondary coach ShaDon Brown stopped by his school a week ago based on what he had seen on film. Brown had a prior connection with Tagaloa-Nelson’s head coach and the Mountaineers were highly interested.