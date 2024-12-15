West Virginia defense looks for response in Frisco Bowl

Defensive coordinator Jeff Koonz learned early in the business of college football that how you approach the game and respond is what truly measures the character of a team.

Everybody has a plan heading into every game and it’s critical for the team to understand what that is. But in any situation that can change and whether you get punched in the mouth or do the punching, it’s how you respond that is the most critical aspect for success.

“If you’re consistent with how you approach things and you’re consistent with work ethic, consistent with energy level then that means you’re walking the walk. You know what I mean? And you’re not just saying things. I think that’s been the biggest part of this is being consistent and if you love football, you love coaching and you love teaching and being around young people that shouldn’t matter,” he said.

West Virginia didn’t close the regular season the way they wanted to on the defensive side of the ball.

Texas Tech rolled up 52 points and 539 yards as the Red Raiders scored 29 points in the second quarter.

The Mountaineers struggled on first down which led to the Red Raiders having 13 out of 15 third downs being four yards or fewer. Combine that with 12 missed tackles, 160 yards after contact and the Mountaineers not being able to get off blocks and it was a recipe for disaster for the unit.

Fortunately, West Virginia has put together a better product on that side of the ball and the Mountaineers will have an opportunity to leave a better lasting impression when they take on No. 25 Memphis in the Frisco Bowl. The Tigers present their own challenges being ranked No. 19 in scoring offense in the nation.

While they won’t play with the same tempo as the Red Raiders, they do mix it in at times. But for West Virginia, the focus is simply on themselves in order to clean up many of those mistakes.

“It’s about us. It’s about our execution. It’s about how we defeat blocks and tackle. It’s about how we chase the football. How we create takeaways, and it has to be self-focused on what we need to do,” Koonz said. “I have to give them a better plan to do that and we’re going to go attack.”

And finishing strong is a focus for the everybody on that side of the ball.

“I know it is for me personally. I know it is for a lot of those coaches, and I know it is for a lot of our players. I’d like to think so, I can’t answer that for them, but nobody wants to go out like that,” Koonz said. “Nobody wants to finish a year like that.”

That’s given not only the coaches, but the players plenty of reasons to be excited to close the season on a high note. It’s about finishing the job, regardless of what comes next.

“We’re wearing the WV logo, and we’re entrusted with this program and that’s our job,” Koonz said.