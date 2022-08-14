West Virginia defense playing faster
There are a lot of unknowns about the West Virginia defense with so many new faces across the board but there is one common thread when anybody discusses the unit’s strengths.
“The ability to run. We’re very fast, we run to the ball, we’re very active on that field,” defensive linemen Dante Stills said.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news