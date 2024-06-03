Lawrence, 6-foot-2, 185-pounds, has been committed to Vanderbilt since June 2023 but has continued to make the rounds checking out other programs with his latest stop in Morgantown.

Chattanooga (Tn.) McCallie School 2025 safety Carson Lawrence made the trek to West Virginia over the weekend for his official visit and now has the program squarely in the mix.

The skilled safety was offered by the Mountaineers during a junior day stop in the winter, but this trip stood out for different reasons.

“I loved the atmosphere, and I was glad to just interact with the players,” he said. “We went out on the lake and that was a great time.”

Secondary coach ShaDon Brown spent the most time with Lawrence during his stay on campus and the veteran assistant let him know that he would be a great fit for what the program does in the back end.

“They just let me know that I’m a priority for them and at the top of their list as far as safety,” he said. “they see me having a real chance to contribute early as well.”

The Rivals.com three-star prospect agrees with that assessment and thinks the scheme would be a good fit for what he can do in the secondary.

Cornerback Garnett Hollis served as the lead recruiter for Lawrence, and he enjoyed just getting some perspective from that side on attending the school.

Lawrence plans to head to Mississippi this coming weekend and then has official visits set to Vanderbilt and finally Virginia Tech to wrap up his planned scheduled this summer. In terms of when a final decision could come that will be after talking to his parents as the process proceeds.

But West Virginia definitely put their best foot forward.

“They are definitely in my top schools, and I can see myself shining there,” he said.