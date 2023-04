Former West Virginia defensive lineman Dante Stills has been selected by the Arizona Cardinals in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Stills spent five seasons with the Mountaineers football program and is the all-time leader in tackles for loss in the program with 52.5.

The Fairmont native was selected No. 213 overall and appeared in 59 games during his time in Morgantown. A legacy prospect and son of former edge rusher Gary Stills, the younger Stills was a highly productive piece to the West Virginia defense.