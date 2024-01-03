West Virginia will welcome a number of the 2024 commitments to campus in January to begin their college careers. WVSports.com looks at each of those player-by-player and their chances to make an early dent into the depth chart at their respective positions.

Advertisement

Onwuka was one of the major pulls for West Virginia in June and he remained committed to the football program despite pushes from several other schools. Onwuka is a long, lengthy defensive end that has a solid first step and uses his arms effectively to get off blocks. Has excellent pursuit from the defensive line position and plays with a motor that is evident on film. Onwuka is physical and active which are great traits up front for any player. He should have no issue causing problems for opposing offensive lineman as he continues to develop his overall skill set. The athletic defensive end is going to need to continue to fill out his frame and add strength over the winter but getting him on campus is a good start there. It's difficult to crack into the lineup up front but it's possible he could see some time as an edge rusher. The way that he develops through the winter and into thes spring will be critical. Related: Examining potential West Virginia football transfer targets

Jennings is a versatile defensive back that likely slots in as a spear, although he could potentially even grow into a linebacker down the road. Depending on what the program does at that spot there will be a window for him to potentially carve out a role. While he was an offensive player in high school he possesses the traits needed on defense in his role such size speed and agility. He has good quickness and can cover a lot of ground which makes him a good fit in the spear role but adjusting full time to the defensive side will be the biggest hurdle to cross.

Boyce displays cover safety skills with great range and an ability to track the football. That makes sense considering he has spent time at cornerback at the high school level and displays the ability to cover in both man and zone defensive schemes with solid ball skills. The safety also is willing to come down and deliver a big hit without hesitation and is comfortable in that physical role which makes his fit there at the college level encouraging. All of that translates well to the next level and while his development is going to be critical in whether that leads to him seeing the field in year one, he has the tools to make an impact at several different spots.

At 6-foot-6, Sammarco has both size and an ability to get open in the short to intermediate areas of the field. He jumps well and is able to high-point the football to win in contested catch situations.Displays good body control in tight windows and can catch the football through contact. Each of those are necessities if you want to play the tight end position at the power five level and be any type of asset in the passing game. He’s not going to be a field stretcher, but Sammarco does possess enough speed to be used down the seam as well as line up in the slot if necessary. Sammarco is a physical blocker at the point of attack and enjoys that part of the job. Still, it's incredibly difficult to make an impact as a tight end as a true freshman and with a room that returns a lot it's likely that you see him redshirting in his first year.

West Virginia has had a lot of success with bigger, under the radar interior defensive linemen with wrestling backgrounds and Gabriel checks those boxes. A massive interior presence, Gabriel stands out on his size alone and is a massive option on the interior of the defensive line. He eats space and commands attention but also possesses a quick first step and understands how to use his hands to shed blocks and cause disruption. He has a tendency to get off the ball quickly and is a load once he gets going downhill. Only going to get stronger at the college level and has enough versatility where he can bounce around as he continues to find his footing. Gabriel is hard to block one-on-one and is perfect for what the Mountaineers want out of that position. He plays too high at times, but that is correctable as he continues to develop and understand leverage. There is an avenue for him to see the field despite the challenges of that.

Wilkins has excellent size at 6-foot-4 and after seeing him in person I walked away highly impressed with his ability to throw the football to every level of the field. Possesses a strong arm which allows him to fit the ball into any window, while he also has both accuracy and touch. Keeps his eyes downfield and is patient in the pocket going through his progressions. An athletic specimen at the position, Wilkins can move well in the pocket and create plays with his feet when things break down for him. Still, with all that returns at quarterback it's highly likely you won't see him in year one as he adjusts to the speed of the game and works on his body and strength.

Kinsler has excellent size and the frame to continue to add to it. Possesses good strength and is able to bull rush opponents on the inside. Also uses his hands to defeat blocks in order to get in the backfield. Has good pursuit from the defensive line spot and the skill where he can be used in a variety of different ways both inside and outside in the West Virginia scheme. He likely finds more of a home as a three-technique when it’s all said and done and is comfortable in that position. Kinsler is going to need some time to develop strength and technique but has the skill set to see the field.