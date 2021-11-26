West Virginia escapes Eastern Kentucky

Behind 28 points from guard Taz Sherman, West Virginia defeated Eastern Kentucky 80-77 on Friday in a come from behind win.

The Colonels opened the game going 3-of-3 from the three-point line, forcing the Mountaineers to dig themselves out of a hole early on. West Virginia struggled to keep up with the up-tempo Eastern Kentucky offense, facing a double-digit deficit six minutes in.

For as much as the Mountaineers tried to narrow the gap, it was nearly impossible. The team shot a miserable 9-of-24 (38%) compared to EKU's 63% through the game's first 10 minutes, barely standing in the Colonels' way.

As the first half went on, West Virginia would slowly claw back into the game by getting to the free-throw line, going 8-of-16 during the first half.

A three-pointer by Taz Sherman roughly two minutes before the half gave the Mountaineers their first lead of the game, which was quickly wrestled away by the Colonels, who entered halftime in possession of a 41-38 advantage.

EKU continued to see success offensively in the second half, carrying a two-possession lead into the under-16 timeout.

The Mountaineers, however, would not sit back and watch. They would take a brief lead near the halfway point and, despite EKU taking it back, continued to chip away.

At a handful of moments down the stretch, West Virginia would charge out front. And, each time, the Colonels had a response.

With roughly three minutes to go in regulation, a Malik Curry jumper put the Mountaineers up by four points — their biggest lead of the game to that point. But in taking the lead, West Virginia grabbed something much more important: the momentum.

In the game's final minutes, it was Eastern Kentucky working from behind. West Virginia continued to push ahead, ultimately emerging with the victory.