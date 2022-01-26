West Virginia falls to Oklahoma, extends losing streak

Wednesday was not West Virginia's night.

After struggling to contain the offense of the Oklahoma Sooners, the Mountaineers were downed, 72-62 — pushing their losing streak to four games.

In the game's opening minutes, however, the two teams inched forward neck-and-neck. But, quickly, the impact of Oklahoma leading-scorer Tanner Groves was felt.

The forward sank basket after basket for the Sooners, quickly entering double digits in scoring as his team charged ahead. The Mountaineers, going scoreless for a six-minute stretch, were able to do little to stand in the way.

West Virginia, despite forcing 12 Oklahoma turnovers, struggled to capitalize on any opportunities.

The Sooners entered the first half's final two minutes ahead by 11, but six quick WVU points trimmed the deficit. But a buzzer-beater three-pointer from Oklahoma stretched the gap further, allowing the Sooners to enter halftime with a 30-22 lead.

Oklahoma's successes continued into the second half, with the Sooners' lead returning to double digits. Groves continued to score, while forward Jalen Hill contributed a handful of points from the free-throw line.

Despite double-digit scoring performances from three different Mountaineers, Oklahoma's scoring success was in an entirely different zip code. Still, that didn't deter West Virginia from making a push to take back the lead.

The Mountaineers returned to the press defense down the stretch, hoping to limit Oklahoma's scoring opportunities. But as many successes as were had, WVU could not capitalize on the offensive end of the floor.

A late West Virginia push was nothing more than a push, with Oklahoma ultimately earning the 72-62 win.