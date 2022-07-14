West Virginia filling up the class, but other decisions on the way
West Virginia has added 12 commitments during the month of June to the 2023 recruiting class and several other targets are set to make their decisions in the near future as well.
The Mountaineers are now up to 18 total pledges in the current class represented by a quarterback, two running backs, two wide receivers, a tight end, an athlete, a pair of offensive linemen, four defensive linemen, an edge rusher, two linebackers and two defensive backs.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news