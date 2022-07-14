West Virginia has added 12 commitments during the month of June to the 2023 recruiting class and several other targets are set to make their decisions in the near future as well.

The Mountaineers are now up to 18 total pledges in the current class represented by a quarterback, two running backs, two wide receivers, a tight end, an athlete, a pair of offensive linemen, four defensive linemen, an edge rusher, two linebackers and two defensive backs.