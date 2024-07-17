West Virginia needed to address defensive spots across the roster through the transfer portal and the program has accomplished that with some quality additions.

In the secondary, Duquesne cornerback transfer Ayden Garnes is a player that the coaching staff got a good look at when they squared off against him this past fall when he recorded 4 tackles and had a pass breakup without allowing a reception in his coverage. That made him a priority when he entered into the portal.

Garnes played a total of 688 snaps last season for the Dukes and his efforts on the field earned him All-NEC honors after stuffing the stat sheet. Garnes is strong in run support but excels in coverage where he had one of the highest marks on his team which made him an attractive piece.

In terms of coverage, Garnes was targeted 40 times on the season but permitted just 18 receptions for 144 yards. He also permitted just one touchdown while recording a pair of interceptions.

“It’s a skill set we need. He’s long, he can really run, has a knack and can play the ball in the air,” defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley said.

The Mountaineers also added Colorado State cornerback TJ Crandall who has demonstrated his ability to run in winter conditioning prior to getting injured in spring football and the coaches are excited to see how he progresses.

Crandall played a total of 303 snaps as a true freshman at Colorado State and more than held his own. He graded out high in coverage according to PFF at 77.0, while allowing just 9 catches on 15 passes thrown in his direction and a pair of interceptions.

West Virginia also added a pair of decorated transfer defensive backs from Northwestern in cornerback Hollis Garnett and safety Jaheem Joseph which will add to the secondary in a big way. Both are expected to play immediate roles.

West Virginia also added Charlotte cornerback transfer Dontez Fagan and Jacksonville State safety Kekoura Tarnue after the spring to round out the position.

Fagan played 628 snaps in 2023 with the bulk of those coming at outside cornerback. He allowed just 18 of 33 passes thrown in his direction to be completed for 397 yards and 2 touchdowns. He recorded 21 tackles and an interception during his lone year with the 49ers.

Tarnue He started 10 of the 13 games he appeared in last season and recorded 53 tackles and 3 interceptions along with 7 passes defended. He graded out strong in coverage permitting just 26 of 45 passes to be completed for 263 yards and zero touchdowns and will fill a role at cat safety.

The player that carries the most career production to Morgantown with him is Gardner-Webb outside linebacker transfer Ty French. In 41 games during his time at the FCS level French recorded 239 tackles, 61 tackles for loss, 34.5 sacks and an interception. He netted a total of at least 8.5 sacks in three of the four seasons he was on the field there.

West Virginia will utilize him at the spur spot.

“He has a motor and number two his juice. He’s got some jets off the edge which is something we needed,” Lesley said.

At the inside linebacker spot, Ohio State transfer Reid Carrico has hit the ground running since he arrived on campus with how he’s approached the way on top of his understanding of the position. While he was limited to mostly special teams work with the Buckeyes, there is potential for a much larger role with the Mountaineers in a room that needs more quality depth.

“Can really help us there. He is much-needed help there and has done a good job,” Lesley said.

On the defensive line West Virginia was able to add Troy transfer T.J. Jackson, who’s already shown his overall versatility. Jackson spent three seasons with the Trojans where he appeared in 36 games and racked up 94 tackles, 22.5 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks during that time.

So, Jackson confirming that didn’t come as a surprise.

“That has shown in his tape and production,” Lesley said.