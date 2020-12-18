West Virginia fills some needs, has more to go in 2021 class
West Virginia signed a class that sits with 16 prospects at the end of the early signing period, but head coach Neal Brown realizes that the work is far from finished.
“Small class, but high-quality class,” he said.
Despite the relatively low 16 commitments, the Mountaineers inked a class that currently stands at the best ever for the program in the Rivals.com internet era in average star ratings at 3.25. It isn’t quite the nationally splash that Brown and company had expected when they first started mapping out the class in terms of size and national rankings, but there are some good reasons for that.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news