West Virginia signed a class that sits with 16 prospects at the end of the early signing period, but head coach Neal Brown realizes that the work is far from finished.

“Small class, but high-quality class,” he said.

Despite the relatively low 16 commitments, the Mountaineers inked a class that currently stands at the best ever for the program in the Rivals.com internet era in average star ratings at 3.25. It isn’t quite the nationally splash that Brown and company had expected when they first started mapping out the class in terms of size and national rankings, but there are some good reasons for that.