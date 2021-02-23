West Virginia basketball is set to close the road portion of its schedule this week and there is a chance to do something no Mountaineers team has done in Big 12 Conference play.

At 5-2 in the league on the road, head coach Bob Huggins’ team will head to TCU before traveling to Baylor to close out that portion of the schedule.

The five straight conference road wins are a first for West Virginia since joining the Big 12 Conference and under Huggins tenure.