It’s a significant pull for the Mountaineers who was looking for more speed at the position and that’s what Horton brings to the table in bunches.

Horton, 6-foot-0, 180-pounds, originally picked the Buffaloes May 4 but took an official visit to Morgantown over the past few days and made the decision to flip his pledge.

West Virginia has flipped a commitment out of the transfer portal as the Mountaineers pulled Marshall wide receiver EJ Horton from his previous pledge to Colorado.

The Louisville native is coming off a season where he caught 12 passes for 186 yards and a touchdown for the Thundering Herd and is an outside speed option for the Mountaineers. Timed at 4.3 in the 40-yard dash, Horton is an explosive option that can step into a wide-open receiver room in Morgantown that returns only a handful of catches outside transfer additions from last year.

Horton appeared in a total of 19 games over his three seasons with Marshall and hauled in a total of 16 passes for 245 yards and 2 touchdowns with an average catch of 15.3 yards.

Horton only played 356 snaps during his time with the Thundering Herd but 269 of those came last season when he was targeted 28 times and turned that into 13 receptions.Along with Colorado, Horton also received scholarship offers from Mississippi State, BYU, California, Liberty, Texas State, Rhode Island, Jacksonville State and Ball State, among others.

The speedy pass catcher becomes the 13th commitment for West Virginia from the transfer portal this off-season and represents the third wide receiver transfer joining North Carolina State wide out Devin Carter and Kent State slot Ja’Shaun Poke.

Horton will have two seasons of eligibility remaining in his career.

WVSports.com will have more with Horton in the near future.