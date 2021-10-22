West Virginia football adds commitment from Australian punter Straw

West Virginia has added to the 2022 recruiting class with a commitment from Australian punter Oliver Straw.

Straw, a member of the Prokick Australia training group, becomes the first specialist commitment for the Mountaineers in the class and gives the program a skilled leg with the ability to not only kick for distance but hangtime as well.

The overseas punter announced his decision on social media and was recruited by inside linebackers coach Jeff Koonz as well as head coach Neal Brown.

Straw is the 18th overall commitment for West Virginia in the 2022 class and will represent likely the only scholarship that will be used on specialists in the cycle.

Current punter Tyler Sumpter is entering his final year of eligibility.