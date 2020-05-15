News More News
West Virginia football adjusting to altered recruiting landscape

The West Virginia Mountaineers football program is open to looking at different avenues the longer the dead period goes.
Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor
@rivalskeenan

West Virginia had already canceled all camp opportunities for the month of June and now you can cross all visits for the duration of that period as well.

The NCAA made the decision to extend the current dead period until June 30, effectively closing the door on the entire early official visit schedule. Those trips were originally set to begin in April and go until mid-June, but the ongoing dead period has eliminated any chance of those now occurring.

