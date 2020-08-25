The NCAA has approved for a blanket waiver that will freeze eligibility for college football players this fall or spring regardless if they play or not. But what does that mean for West Virginia?

The waiver will essentially grant players an extra year to compete in sports, meaning that the eligibility clock would have six years to play five instead of the standard five to play four.

By doing that it also will afford seniors the opportunity to return for an additional season in 2021, if they choose to do so, and not count against the total scholarship limits for teams.