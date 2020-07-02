WVSports - West Virginia football being creative with roster holes

If Neal Brown and company proved one thing during their first off-season a year ago, it’s that they aren’t afraid to get creative when it comes to roster construction given scholarship limits.

The Mountaineers added a number of players to the roster and used both of the scholarships left over and as well as creative measures in order to fill holes prior to this past season.

This off-season seems to be following in the same footsteps as West Virginia again only had two scholarships held over from the 2020 class but have already added four commitments from the transfer ranks.