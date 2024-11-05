Advertisement
Advertisement
Published Nov 5, 2024
West Virginia Football Bowl Projections After Week 10
circle avatar
Vernon Bailey  •  WVSports
Publisher
Twitter
@WVSportsDotCom

After their second bye week, West Virginia stands at 4-4 with four regular-season games remaining. This weekend the Mountaineers will travel to Cincinnati to take on the Bearcats.

Each week, we'll review bowl projections from various publications.

Here are the latest bowl projections for West Virginia from multiple sources after eight games.

Table Name
PublicationProjected BowlOpponentDate

Action Network

Armed Forces Bowl

Cal

December 27

Athlon Sports

Liberty Bowl

Missouri

December 27

CBS Sports

Rate Bowl

Michigan

December 26

College Football Network

First Responder Bowl

San Jose State

January 3

College Football News

Rate Bowl

Wisconsin

December 26

ESPN - Kyle Bonagura

Camellia Bowl

Boston College

December 14

ESPN - Mark Schlabach

Armed Forces Bowl

Army

December 27

USA Today

First Responder Bowl

Georgia Tech

January 3

247 Sports

First Responder Bowl

Rutgers

January 3

----------

• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.

SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.

• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel

• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan, @wesleyshoe

•Like us on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement