 WVSports - West Virginia football continues to add international flavor to roster
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-02 03:04:00 -0500') }} football Edit

West Virginia football continues to add international flavor to roster

Mesidor is one of five international prospects to chose West Virginia since Brown took over.
Mesidor is one of five international prospects to chose West Virginia since Brown took over. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor
@rivalskeenan

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown is always looking for ways to be creative when it comes to building a roster.

One of those has been showing up on the recruiting trail of late as the Mountaineers have gone outside the country to identify talent in order to address needs on the roster.

It’s a way to stand out from the competition and one that Brown, and his staff, have embraced adding five players from different countries since arriving in Morgantown.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}