WVSports - West Virginia football continues to add international flavor to roster

West Virginia football continues to add international flavor to roster
West Virginia head coach Neal Brown is always looking for ways to be creative when it comes to building a roster.
One of those has been showing up on the recruiting trail of late as the Mountaineers have gone outside the country to identify talent in order to address needs on the roster.
It’s a way to stand out from the competition and one that Brown, and his staff, have embraced adding five players from different countries since arriving in Morgantown.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news