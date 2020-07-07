 WVSports - West Virginia football DL commit Vesterinen has interesting skill set
West Virginia football DL commit Vesterinen has interesting skill set

Vesterinen has committed to the West Virginia Mountaineers football program.
Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor
@rivalskeenan

West Virginia commitment Edward Vesterinen is the latest in a string of prospects to pick the Mountaineers football program from Europe.

But Rivals.com Analyst Adam Friedman, who is in charge of European prospects for the network, believes he has the most extensive film package that he has seen.

That makes it easier to determine his strengths and weaknesses at this stage when it comes to eventually assigning a ranking.

