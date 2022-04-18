Brenham (Tx.) Blinn C.C. cornerback Justice Ugo is attracting a lot of attention of late including a recent scholarship offer from the West Virginia football program.

Ugo, 6-foot-3, 190-pounds, has added offers from West Virginia, Florida State, Iowa State, Kansas, Illinois, Connecticut and a number of others. The Mountaineers interest has picked up significantly over the past two weeks with secondary coach ShaDon Brown taking the lead.