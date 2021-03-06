WVSports - West Virginia football eyes slower starting spring

West Virginia is now in year three under head coach Neal Brown.

Over the first two years, the Mountaineers have jumped from 5-7 to 6-4 in a COVID-19 shortened season which including a Liberty Bowl win over Army. That was the first bowl win for the program under Brown and was the next step in what the head coach refers to as “the climb.”

During his time in the program, West Virginia has won two games over ranked teams and is 6-4 in games decided by seven points or less. But it obviously isn’t where West Virginia wants to be.

That work will continue this spring as the Mountaineers return the bulk of production from the 2020 roster with a few notable exceptions. Still all but three of the starters from the nation’s No. 4 total defense will return and many of the offensive pieces will be back in the saddle as well.

The annual Gold-Blue game is set for April 24 which will be the end date for spring ball regardless what unfolds, however things haven’t started just yet.

That’s because the Mountaineers dealt with some COVID-19 issues of their own in February which forced a number of guys away from winter workouts for around a week. That means that in response that it has been decided to extend the program by a week or two.

That means that things will be primarily focused on winter conditioning for a little bit longer before coaches and players hit the practice field for spring ball.

“The end date will remain the same,” Brown said.

That April 24 end date will give players around a week in the semester before heading into finals. It also will give West Virginia players their downtime in May before things heat back up for summer ball and eventually into fall camp and the start of the regular season.

It’s almost hard to believe that spring ball is on the horizon, but it’s not quite here yet.