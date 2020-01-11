West Virginia football first for 2022 athlete Clinkscales
Recruiting never stops and while West Virginia hasn’t even put a bow on the 2020 class yet, the coaching staff is already active on the recruiting trail for future prospects.
One of those is Buford (Ga.) 2022 defensive back C.J. Clinkscales who picked up his first offer from the Mountaineers and is interested in finding out more about the school.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news