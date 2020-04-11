While many things are at a standstill with college athletics, recruiting certainly is not.

That was evident at West Virginia with the program adding a quarterback to the 2021 recruiting class with the pledge of Birmingham (Ala.) Gardendale signal caller Will Crowder and then Dublin (Oh.) Coffman defensive end Hammond Russell despite the current dead period.

That period essentially prevents any face-to-face contact on campus or off campus with recruits which eliminates the possibility for visits to colleges or coaches visiting prospects.

That is in effect until at least May 31 essentially eliminating the spring evaluation period and any summer camps at West Virginia are canceled through June 30.

“We're planning at least for the month of June for those not to take place,” head coach Neal Brown said.

So what is ongoing? Well, that’s where coaching staffs and recruiting departments have to get creative. At West Virginia, those involved continue to work diligently not only on the current 2021 recruiting cycle but getting well ahead on the 2022 efforts in the process.

The Mountaineers currently have five commitments in the 2021 cycle with Crowder now on board. One of the benefits of this cycle is that West Virginia was aggressive in getting prospects to campus for a series of visits from December until early March, some of them multiple times during that span.

That was the case with Crowder, who made two visits in that timeframe, and others as well which could lead to positive news down the line given the comfort level.

“We hope to add to that list as we go through this dead period,” Brown said. “We’re adjusting. The recruiting is going to be a lot different for this class.”

Something that has certainly been different is the usage of video and graphics to bring different departments into the recruiting process. At West Virginia that has meant having professors answer questions for the academic department and involving those in the strength and conditioning as well as nutrition departments by phone instead of rolling them into a visit presentation.

It has been especially important for those prospects that have yet to make it to campus in order to take the Mountaineers football product to them and their families. That means the usage of virtual tours and utilizing things that are unique about the culture with videos to showcase those things.

“We’re having to take our product to them,” Brown said.

But despite all of the technology being used, one thing is more important than all else.

“Connect and use communication tools,” Brown said.

Whether that is direct messages, texts, phone calls with prospect and their families or any other method the best thing that the coaches can do is remain in touch with the prospects to continue to develop those bonds that lead to eventual decisions.