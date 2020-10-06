WVSports - West Virginia football gets waiver decisions for transfers

West Virginia now knows the outcome for their eligibility waivers for four transfers into the program.

Virginia offensive line transfer Ja’Quay Hubbard announced that his waiver was granted on social media and that was confirmed by head coach Neal Brown. The 6-foot-6, 335-pounder, left Virginia after one season with the program where he appeared in a pair of games.

Hubbard has been away from the team for the past two weeks tending to a personal matter but was expected to rejoin the team for practice Tuesday. The redshirt freshman will have all four seasons of eligibility in-tact after the ruling and could now potentially see the field.

Junior wide receiver Zack Dobson was granted an eligibility waiver as well after leaving the Middle Tennessee State football program for Morgantown prior to the start of the year. He played in 17 games for the Blue Raiders and recorded 31 receptions for 413 yards and 7 touchdowns as a wide receiver, while also accounting for 327 yards and a score rushing.

A big play threat, Dobson scored a touchdown every eight times he touched the ball for Middle Tennessee but it remains to be seen what his role will be for the rest of this season with the Mountaineers. He was one of the players that was suspended for the season opener.

Maryland bandit linebacker transfer Bryce Brand also will be eligible to suit up this season but not until the Texas Tech game, according to Brown. Brand played 26 games during his time with Maryland and the redshirt junior was working in as a valuable piece depth at bandit for West Virginia in fall camp.

Brand will have two seasons of eligibility remaining in his career despite playing this year.

It wasn’t all good news on that front however, as Arizona safety transfer Scottie Young must now sit out all of 2020 after coming over from the Wildcats in the summer. The most experienced of the transfer options on this list, Young was a three-year starter in Tucson and played over 2,000 snaps with the Wildcats. Those snaps were productive as well as he finished with over 150 tackles.

While the others could factor into the mix, Young will sit out this season and work with the scout team. He was named scout team defensive player of the week against Baylor.

“He’s really grown into a leader over there with those young guys,” Brown said.

Young will have one season of eligibility left, including a redshirt year.